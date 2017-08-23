TOP STORIES
Ibrahim Badingu Brings Badingu African Night Concert (BANC) To The Upper West Region
Ibrahim Badingu popularly called Ras Badingu is a reggae musician who hails from the Upper West Region. He has been making the Upper West Region proud with his melodious tunes. His strives are seeing the light of the day because of the uniqueness of his music.
He is very original and focus on his style. Promoting African culture through music has been his aim and he has occupied a niche in the industry especially up northern Ghana when it comes to reggae music with local content.
The Afro pop reggae artist started professional music in 2006 and has one album to his credit and a music compilation album. In fact, his tunes are very popular across the three Regions at the North. In the Upper West Region, his name is a household name because of his unique music. These are some few of his popular tracks: Donee, Nangbanyenie, Posara, Nnugna, Nuore Yieng among others.
For his unique music, Badingu has won six(6) awards across northern Ghana. He has performed on international stages like; panafest, Waga festival, Solidarity concert for Palestine and many more.
The "posara" hit maker, Ibrahim Badingu is taking another step to move Upper West and Northern entertainment at large to the next level. It is for this reason he brings on board Badingu African Night Concert(BANC) to the Upper West Region. The concert slated on December, 2017 is to help promote the culture of the Region and as well promote the development of the young region.
I think the Upper West Region should rally behind this determined musician who is influencing society positively. We need to support him to grow bigger. His humility and resilience in the entertainment industry deserves commendations. It is only fair that entertainment lovers, corporate societies and other musicians in the region partner him to organize this concert.
The famous Badingu African Night Concert shall bring home other famous musicians to the Upper West Region. Home based musicians shall also be given an opportunity to market their music talents and potentials to the outside world.
For partnership and Sponsorship, kindly contact Ibrahim Badingu on
Tel: +233244349113.
rasbadingu@gmail.com
