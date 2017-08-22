TOP STORIES
"Nelson Mandela is the greatest of all African leaders according to his heart" "Both the dead and the living, Nelson Mandela is the greatest because he did not end in violence or power drunk"By: Samuel Appiah Boaten
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
I Will Be The First Disable To Win Grammy For Ghana
Life will only change when you become more committed to your dreams than you are to your comfort zone.
This is exactly the case of sensational hiplife artiste;Ogidi Brown,whose disability status is not preventing him from achieving his dreams.
Known in real life as Ogidi Brown, Ogidi was involved in a near fatal car accident in Italy in 2015 which confined him to a wheel chair.
The ‘One Chance’ hitmaker is the only hiplife artiste in a wheel chair and trust me; he’s doing better than most artistes without any physical disability.
In an exclusive interview in line with whether he can ever win an award with his music looking at his disability status, the 25-year-old hiplife artiste who is signed onto his own record label; OGB Music opined to razz online.com that Winning Grammy award is his biggest aim:
“ Oh yes…I can win an award ..I know winning an award entails much work and being a cripple might cause people to think that I wouldn’t be able to perform well but trust me, my disability status can never prevent me from achieving my dreams in life—specifically my career in music”, Ogidi opined.
He continued,”When you talk about awards then is about winning the grammy because that’s the biggest award scheme in the world…so the only thing I can do to convince the whole world that disability is truly not inability is to win a grammy award…trust me am going to be the first cripple to achieve that fate for Ghana.
Ogidi who is also noted with the hit song 'Asemsebe" and based in Italy is currently in Ghana to promote his music and touch lives through his zero excuse disability campaign.
Listen to 'Asemsebe' in the audio below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/ogidi-brown-asemsebe-ft-flowking-stone-prod-by-tubhanibeatz-1
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
New Discovery