Re:Confusion Hits Ebony Reigns’ Camp, Bullet Angry Over Her Behaviour

Management Of Ebony Reigns
2 minutes ago | Press Release
Ebony Reigns
Ebony Reigns

The attention of Rufftown Records/Midastouch Inc. , the management of Ebony Reigns (Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng) have been drawn to a news item that appeared on the internet headlined: CONFUSION HITS EBONY REIGNS’ CAMP, BULLET ANGRY OVER HER BEHAVIOUR.

The management of Ebony Reigns wishes to inform all interested parties and persons that there is no truth in any of the issues raised in the said story and that the relationship between the management team and the artiste (Ebony Reigns) remains intact, solid, cordial, strong and unflinching.

For the avoidance of any doubt, lets all be informed that Ebony Reigns has not signed, nor intends to sign on to any other label whether Nigerian or otherwise. The contract between Rufftown Records/Midastouch Inc. and Ebony Reigns remain intact and unchanged.

The management hereby assures all fans and admirers of Ebony Reigns that there is no cause for alarm and that Ebony Reigns really reigns. Fans and admirers should expect even greater releases from Ebony Reigns soon! Thank you.

Ricky Nana Agyeman (Bullet) C.E.O., Rufftown Records

Oppoku Oppong Kwabena C.E.O., Midastouch Inc.

Gatdoe
C.E.O., Midastouch Inc.
(MANAGEMENT OF EBONY REIGNS)

Press Release

