modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nigerian gov’t bans Davido’s ‘Fall,’ ‘If,’ 3 others

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

Henceforth, Nigerians will not be hearing Davido's 'If', 'Fall,' and three other Nigerian hit songs on their airwaves, Citi Showbiz has learnt.

According naijaloaded.com.ng, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Broadcasting Corporation has banned Davido's two hit songs, Olamide's 'Wo' and 'Wavy Level,' and 'Living Things' by 9ice.

This comes a few days after Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health openly aired it displeasure about visuals to 'Wo.'

In its own opinion, the video portrays a bad message that encourages second-hand smoking.

Taking to its Twitter account, the ministry revealed that 'Wo' which featured a line where Olamide mentions cigarettes, contravenes Nigeria's laws on Tobacco advertising, promotion & sponsorship. The risks from this include cancers, respiratory & cardiovascular diseases.

“The public is informed of the dangerous public health content & violation of Tobacco Ctrl Act 2015 in “Wo” by @olamide YBNL #ClearTheAir,” they tweeted.

They followed up with these tweets:

The general public who were not pleased with the ministry's decision also expressed their dissatisfaction through these tweets:

It would be recalled that Falz had earlier called out music acts who entertain lavish lifestyles and also fraud. In view of Falz comment, 9ice's 'Living Things,' was the major talking point.

It is not clear what about Davido's songs may have called for their ban by the National Broadcasting Corporation but this gesture shows the NBC's resolve to sanitise the lyrical content and visuals of Nigerian music.

Watch Davido's 'Fall' in the link below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo

46 minutes ago

One-District-One-Factory: Ekumfi pineapple factory opens on Friday

1 hour ago

quot-img-1A good policeman must police himself before he is policed

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line