Patience Nyarko releases Atigya Album
Gospel music sensation Patience Nyarko has released her latest album titled ‘Atigya
‘Atigya encourages Christians and individual who have lost faith in life to say to themselves enough is enough, and hold on to the faith because with God all the struggles will come to an end.
Under the production of Trust Music,’Atigya’ was produced by Nacee and John Brempong.
Some of the songs on the album are ,"Apam Bimu beti,Nia Asei Beyeyie,Eboboba,Hallowed be thy name and Onyame Kania(Medley)
Patience who doubles as a hairdresser was nominated for Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel album of the year and Gospel Song of the year at 2013 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Looking at how the ‘Atigya” album has been resplendently produced, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Patience Nyarko wins awards with it at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
Kindly listen to 'Atigya' in the audio below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/patience-nyarko-atigya
