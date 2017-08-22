TOP STORIES
By: OLAJIDE BAMIDELE
Praye finally breaks silence over break up brouhaha
Following the publication by Razzonline.com alleging that they had parted ways for the second time,Multiple award winning group Praye’ has debunked the allegation.
The one-time prolific group made up of Praye Tintin, Tietia and Honeho noted with the hit song ‘Angelina’ first broke up in 2013.
In 2016, Praye announced their patch-up as a duo comprising of Nana Kwame (Praye Tintin) and Steven Fiawoo(Praye Tiatia)with a song titled ‘KPortor’
Razzonline.com reported that Praye Tintin who was the reason behind their first break up was again the reason for them contemplating another break up.
Razzonline.com alleged by emphasizing that a pastor had advised Praye Tintin to go solo, and that the latter was on the verge of releasing a gospel song to confirm their second break up.
In a facebook post, Praye debunked the allegation by cautioning bloggers to desist from concocting stories:
”Some bloggers should learn to be very vigilant in their reportage. Concocting fake story to pull traffic to your page ain’t the way”.
Check their Facebook post below!
