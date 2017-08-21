TOP STORIES
Dictators prefer injustice to justice.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Guru releases teaser of 'Problem' music video
Born Maradona Yeboah Agyei, Hiplife, and Hippop Artiste Guru,who is also the CEO of NKZ Music is set to released finally released behind the scene photos and a teaser of the video for his latest hit song ‘Problem’.
The ‘Problem’ music video which was directed by award winning music video director Xbil Philms will officially be unveiled before the end of August,2017.
