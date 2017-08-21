TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
It Took Years For Nigeria To Accept Me… Sarkodie
Ghana's celebrated rapper, Sarkodie, has urged Ghanaian artistes not to give up on pushing for higher heights in their careers, as he announced his fifth studio album, 'Highest', which will be released on September 8.
According to the rapper, it has been a difficult journey, but he never gave up in earning the spot he occupies in entertainment today.
“The hassle is not easy but I earned my support with time. It took me years before now they accept me to place among Nigerians,” he revealed.
Sarkodie was reacting to a NEWS-ONE question about why Ghanaian videos don't get frequent rotation on international platforms like Trace TV and others at the listening session for his 'Highest' album on Friday evening in Accra.
“For myself, I won't be ungrateful. I think I had some good plays from those platforms…If you ask, I will say we are doing our bit but we can improve,” he added.
The celebrated rapper also described the issue of Ghanaian music videos not getting rotation on those platforms as “sensitive”, an area he would not like to talk too much about.
Sarkodie's upcoming album is an 18-track album which features Wolarsi, Victoria Kimani, Flavour, Big Nasty and Koredde Bello.
Ninety percent of its tracks were produced by Ghana's JaySo, who has also featured on some of the songs.The album will be released with over six different solid videos. Also, the album's cover art is none other person than his daughter, Titi, who, Sarkodie said, has changed his life.
According to him, his daughter has made him a sober person. He said Titi has influenced his life, indicating that he is now cautious of his utterances. However, he will not say anything concerning a reply to a 'diss' song.
By Francis Addo (@fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
