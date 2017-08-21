TOP STORIES
Afia Schwarzenegger Dragged To Court
Chief Executive of Palm Multimedia Limited, Kiki Banson, has dragged Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger, a popular radio and television presenter, before an Accra High Court for defamation, demanding one million cedis compensation.
According to the plaintiff, he was defamed when the presenter and comedian called him a “cat”, symbolic for being a thief.
The Palm Multimedia Limited CEO said as if that was not enough, the defendant, speaking in Twi, said, “A thief like him, he will sue me?”
The plaintiff, among others, alleged defamatory comments on Facebook stated that Afia Schwarzenegger called him “stupid, monkey and an idiot”, an act that seriously damaged his reputation and integrity.
The plaintiff further complained that his reputation both in Ghana and in the international community was injured when Afia Schwarzenegger in his office queried: “is Kiki on cheap drugs?”
Kiki Banson incurred the wrath of the actress cum presenter as a result of a purported sponsorship cheque worth GH¢10,000 she has secured for an event from End Point Homeopathy Clinic.
Aside the one million cedis compensatory damages, Kiki Banson wants the court to declare that Afia Schwarzenegger has maliciously defamed and scandalised him unreasonably.
Lawyers for the Palm Multimedia Limited CEO also want the court to order the presenter to retract her abusive, scandalous, insulting and defamatory statements in the same manner she presented.
The plaintiff aside cost also wants an order of perpetual injunction restraining the actress from any further defamatory or scandalous statements against him.
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
