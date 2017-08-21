modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Afia Schwarzenegger Dragged To Court

Daily Guide
25 minutes ago | General News
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger

Chief Executive of Palm Multimedia Limited, Kiki Banson, has dragged Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, aka Afia Schwarzenegger, a popular radio and television presenter, before an Accra High Court for defamation, demanding one million cedis compensation.

According to the plaintiff, he was defamed when the presenter and comedian called him a “cat”, symbolic for being a thief.

The Palm Multimedia Limited CEO said as if that was not enough, the defendant, speaking in Twi, said, “A thief like him, he will sue me?”

The plaintiff, among others, alleged defamatory comments on Facebook stated that Afia Schwarzenegger called him “stupid, monkey and an idiot”, an act that seriously damaged his reputation and integrity.

The plaintiff further complained that his reputation both in Ghana and in the international community was injured when Afia Schwarzenegger in his office queried: “is Kiki on cheap drugs?”

Kiki Banson incurred the wrath of the actress cum presenter as a result of a purported sponsorship cheque worth GH¢10,000 she has secured for an event from End Point Homeopathy Clinic.

Aside the one million cedis compensatory damages, Kiki Banson wants the court to declare that Afia Schwarzenegger has maliciously defamed and scandalised him unreasonably.

Lawyers for the Palm Multimedia Limited CEO also want the court to order the presenter to retract her abusive, scandalous, insulting and defamatory statements in the same manner she presented.

The plaintiff aside cost also wants an order of perpetual injunction restraining the actress from any further defamatory or scandalous statements against him.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
[email protected]

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

A-G wants Ras Mubarak punished …over misapplication of GH¢215k

29 minutes ago

Six KMA guards arrested for extortion … 2 in custody, 4 escape

29 minutes ago

quot-img-1You can not make it in life alone, you need people and God!

By: Philip Amankwa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line