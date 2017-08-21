modernghana logo

Kofi Amoakohene Appointed Brand Ambassador

Daily Guide
25 minutes ago | General News
Kofi Amoakohene
Kofi Amoakohene

EduEnter Group Ghana (eGG) has unveiled the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, Kofi Amoakohene, as brand ambassador and a patron for its project, 'MyGoal – Clean Ghana Now Project', at a ceremony held in Accra.

The project is an initiative established by EduEnter Group Ghana (eGG) and supported by Dream Child Foundation to create awareness and effect change toward proper environmental practices.

Kofi Amoakohene, who was extremely excited about the ambassadorial deal with 'MyGoal-Clean Ghana Now Project', indicated his readiness to assist the organisation in its projects.

He thanked the organisation for the gesture and appealed for cooperation as he begins his new role.

Kofi Amoakohene, who is one of the strong pillars in the music industry in Ghana today, has produced the work of a number of Ghanaian music super stars like Ben Brako, Paullette, Owura, Freeman Ame, Steve Bedi, among others.

He has also worked with international stars like Hugh Masekela, Kouame Brou Dje Oswald, Osibisa and a host of other local and international artistes.

