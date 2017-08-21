modernghana logo

Bola Ray Presents Copy Of Biography To President Akufo-Addo

Obed Boafo
55 minutes ago | General News
President Akufo-Addo glancing through Bola Ray’s Biography
President Akufo-Addo glancing through Bola Ray's Biography

The CEO of EIB Network Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, affectionately known as Bola Ray, has presented a copy of his yet to be released biography to President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo was highly impressed with the honour as one of the first high profile personalities to have a sneak peek into the book titled – ‘It is Possible, the Bola Ray story’.

The celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster used the opportunity to invite Ghana’s fifth president under the Fourth Republic to the launch of his biography which comes off in a few weeks’ time.

He is also expected to present same to former Presidents JJ Rawlings, JA Kufuor and John Mahama, a former Governor of the Central Bank and Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor (Founder and Chairman of HODA), Dr Joyce Aryee, the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, business magnate Dr Sam Jonah among others before the official launch.

‘It is Possible, the Bola Ray Story’, penned by Ghanaian Journalist, Obed Boafo, is a 320-page account of Bola Ray’s media industry rise over the past decades. The book also details his business-building journey over the last few years.

Two years in the making, the author affords the reader candid insight into how the EIB Network CEO rose to become a towering figure in the media scene in and beyond Ghana.

‘It is Possible, the Bola Ray Story’ will be available for sale from September this year.

Following the launch there will be ‘The Possibility School Tour with Bola Ray’ event which will travel to all 10 regions of Ghana.

General News

