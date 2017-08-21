TOP STORIES
Interest and desire are governors of hearts.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
The Don Of Hitz FM Challenges Guru To Show How He Makes His Money
Popular entertainment critic and host of 'You Say Weytin' on Hitz 103.9Fm; Prince Tsegah aka The Don has challenged the front-runner of the Azonto revolution; Guru to give a catalogue of how he makes his money over his tendency to flaunt his taste for expensive things.
It would be recalled that, the “problem’ hitmaker and the CEO of NKZ Music; Guru had flaunted his latest 125k dollar G-Wagon AMG car and also a 55k dollar VW Beetle convertible car he bought for his manger on social media.
Guru who has been likened to Shatta Wale for flaunting dollars, was also spotted sitting on the 55k dollar VW Beetle car he bought for his manager whiles counting dollars.
Many celebrities like,Sarkodie, E.L, Kwaw Kese and other Nigerian acts have also had the chance of showing their dollar bills.
Reviewing Guru’s recent taste of flaunting his wealth publicly on his show,The Don passionately put a hefty question mark on the source of Guru’s sudden wealth by insisting that the celebrated Hiplife/hiphop super star list the number of shows he has played outside the country this year and how much he was paid to amass such wealth.
After delineating that he doesn’t envy Guru but for professional reason,The Don backed his claims with an example that, in Europe and other countries, when people show sudden wealth like what Guru has done, authorities get involved for full disclosure of income for tax purposes.
Kindly listen to The Don in the audio below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/the-don-asks-guru-to-show-how-he-makes-his-money
