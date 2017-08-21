TOP STORIES
The failures of the past garnish today's success and make your story worth telling.By: Kingsley Papa Yaw B.
Kafui Dey Shares Amazing Life Story
Achieving higher heights on the education ladder is one of the many things every individual will love to acquire in life but making it to the apex of that height is another task to accomplish.
Often, fresh grads from university envisage to further to do their masters degree within the shortest possible time. Others have it as a walk in the park whiles others have it as a "walk in the jungle".
One such people who had to defy the odds to get that masters degree is celebrated TV and radio Personality, astute MCee and a father of two, Mr Kafui Dey, host of GH TODAY on Ghone TV, who shared his very inspiring and soul lifting story on social media site Facebook on how he had to loose the opportunity to have a masters degree for three times over a period of 17 years yet persisted and persevered to achieve that goal.
Below is how he narrated his story on his timeline;
"Today I graduated top of my class with a Masters from Ghana Institute of Journalism. This degree has been 17 years in the making.
In 1994, I graduated from University of Ghana and went to work for 6 years as a salesman. I had always wanted to be an academic and I was interested in world affairs and the media. So in the early 2000s, I applied to 3 different postgraduate programs.
I failed to get admitted for the Masters in international affairs and communication studies. No degree.
I got accepted for the MBA but had to drop out after a week because my employer thought it would interfere with my work. No degree.
A decade later I got accepted for a Masters program in shipping administration. This time I completed my coursework, passed all my exams but failed to complete my dissertation. No degree.
In 2015, 21 years after graduating with a BA from University of Ghana, I applied to GIJ. This was my 5th attempt at getting that Masters. I got accepted and dug into the program. Juggling family commitments, work schedules and evening classes with term papers and group discussions was no joke. But by God's grace we made it and today we graduated. Yes degree!
