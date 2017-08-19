TOP STORIES
7% OF WORDS,38% OF TONE AND 55% OF BODY LANGUAGE MAKE AN IMPRESSIONBy: selorm atutornu- Uni
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
New Music: Zamajobe Releases Sobabili
Composer: Zamajobe Sithole and Michael Phillips
Publishing: Jobe Trade
Label: Jobe Trade
Arrangement: Zamajobe Sithole and Michael Phillips
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
New Release