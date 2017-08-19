modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Music: Zamajobe Releases Sobabili

Afro Funke
56 minutes ago | New Release

Composer: Zamajobe Sithole and Michael Phillips

Publishing: Jobe Trade
Label: Jobe Trade
Arrangement: Zamajobe Sithole and Michael Phillips

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

New Release

TOP STORIES

GCB To Clear UT, Capital Debts

2 hours ago

Daring Ghanaian Gay Activist Unfazed By Hateful Backlash

2 hours ago

quot-img-17% OF WORDS,38% OF TONE AND 55% OF BODY LANGUAGE MAKE AN IMPRESSION

By: selorm atutornu- Uni quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line