If standing for my people's aspirations makes me a Hitler, let me be a Hitler a thousand timesBy: President Mugabe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Music: Vivada (@VivadaChizzy) – Kokoko (Prod. @SomikMusic)
Music is a gift that is usually develop as in the case of this young singer Vivada who has finally shown that she can rub shoulders with the elites in the industry.
Vivada drops ‘kokoko’, a tantalizing love song with a rhythmic tune that will surely leave you singing along with a matching dance-step.
This is surely one song you must love.
https://cloudup.com/files/i3gBOH1nR0b/download
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/260253
Music News