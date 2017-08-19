modernghana logo

Music: Vivada (@VivadaChizzy) – Kokoko (Prod. @SomikMusic)

O\'town Gist
1 hour ago | Music News

Music is a gift that is usually develop as in the case of this young singer Vivada who has finally shown that she can rub shoulders with the elites in the industry.

Vivada drops ‘kokoko’, a tantalizing love song with a rhythmic tune that will surely leave you singing along with a matching dance-step.

This is surely one song you must love.
https://cloudup.com/files/i3gBOH1nR0b/download

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/260253

