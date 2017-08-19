Song Premiere: KJV—Slow Down (Prod. By Young D)

modernghana logo

Asuquo Eton
1 hour ago | Press Release

Trailblazers Entertainment super talented artist, KJV is back with a brand new single titled "Slow Down".

Following the successful releases of "ORI'MI", "Baba Dahun" (remix) ft. Oritse Femi and "Common Sense", KJV delivers yet another classy slow tempo Afrobeat song.

“Slow Down” was produced by the award winning hit producer, Young D.

Enjoy!
