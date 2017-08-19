TOP STORIES
A boatswain cannot move faster than the current.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Song Premiere: KJV—Slow Down (Prod. By Young D)
Trailblazers Entertainment super talented artist, KJV is back with a brand new single titled "Slow Down".
Following the successful releases of "ORI'MI", "Baba Dahun" (remix) ft. Oritse Femi and "Common Sense", KJV delivers yet another classy slow tempo Afrobeat song.
“Slow Down” was produced by the award winning hit producer, Young D.
Enjoy!
SONG DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/258556
CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/kjvmusic
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/kjvmusic/
https://www.instagram.com/trailblazersent/
