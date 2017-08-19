modernghana logo

New Release: Guda Ft Yaa Pono - Bad Lie (Prod By KE Beat)

Bossu Kule GHJoy
1 hour ago | New Release

After thrilling us with Court Date, Guda teams up with the CEO of Uptown Energy on this new one. He calls this joint Bad Lie with production credit going to KE Beat.

Guda and Yaa Pono on Bad Lie, talk about some lies we as humans keep telling each other, sometimes in order to win favors.

Management tells us, the visuals for Bad Lie will be made available to the public in no time soon.

Bad Lie is tailor-made for the streets and the dancefloor.

Enjoy this collaboration from below.
DIRECT LINK
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/bad-lie

