Mzbel Is A Strong Woman—Samini
Dancehall artiste, Samini, has held in high esteem fellow female musician, Mzbel, for exhibiting a strong character to remain on top of her game despite many setbacks and attempts by others and players in the industry to bring her spirit and career down.
Samini, real name Emmanuel Samini highly praised Mzbel, known in real life as Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, as a fine and tough female artiste who according to him has gone through a lot of turbulent times which could have deterred her from pushing her music career further but because of her never-say-die mind-set, has remained a relevant figure in the industry”.
The “Linda” hit maker made this revelation on TV3’s entertainment show 3Music, hosted by Kwame Acheampong popularly known as officialKwame and Chriskata on Friday, in reaction to Mzbel’s comments in a recent interview that she was a changed person.
In the said interview, Mzbel disclosed that she had regretted some things she did in the past when her music career began because that had tainted her personality in the eyes of many people, branding her a bad girl.
She is reported to have said “I am not so proud of some things I did in the past; it seems how people get to know you from the beginning is what sticks with them and no matter how you try you can’t erase those memories of you from their minds.”
“When people hear the name Mzbel, their expectation is to see the bad girl character showing some skin, acting crazy and all that. But I am a changed person now and I expect people to see me that way. I have grown now, I am a mother now and more mature and so I hope people will change their perception about me,” Mzbel pleaded.
The “I’m in love” hit maker was remorseful in her comments and it’s obvious her ‘bad girl’ tag has gotten to the mother of one so much that she confessed being on a rebranding mission and even though it is difficult she was trying to do her best.
Truly, Mzbel is one female artiste who Ghanadat.com knows, has suffered in the hands of unruly fans and even on the political scene in recent past.
She was allegedly molested on stage by students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi years ago. She was also allegedly robbed and raped at her residence in Accra.
As if that was not enough, Mzbel was early this year reported to have been humiliated by a fan abroad who threw an egg at her on stage but the cruel action did not stop her from entertaining the crowd in far away Belgium, according to reports.
In the course of the heated political campaign last year, she had difficult moments with some political faithful of the then opposition party NPP, after she openly declared her full support for then President John Mahama; an action which really angered some of her fans.
However, in the heat of her ups and downs, Samini, believes that Mzbel deserves praises because she is a strong woman, for which reason he likes her so much.
Having suffered for this long, Samini said only confident and strong women could weather such storms in their lives and career and still go and remain strong; so without any shred of doubt, Mzbel is a strong woman.
“From the abuse from fans, to the rape at her apartment to her whole journey, I think she’s brave to always feel free to speak up and to present herself really well. When you watch her being interviewed, she’s confident that’s one thing I like about her. She represents who she is.”the High Grade Family boss said.
Samini urged Mzbel on in her rebranding mission saying he wishes her well “because that is what she wants to do now.”
