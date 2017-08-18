modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
More Ladies Line Up For Miss Ghana 2017

Daily Guide
1 hour ago

The search for Miss Ghana 2017 is continuing unabated, with auditions generating a lot of excitement out there.

More young ladies have been lining up to try their luck to be part of the 10 contestants who will go to the grand finale.

The auditioning train has so far been to the Northern Ghana and would next move to Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The last audition was in Bolgatanga, and it was tagged fascinating. Residents of the capital of the Upper East Region received the Miss Ghana 2017 audition train with such razzmatazz, as the team touched down for the event.

After paying a courtesy call on the regional minister, touring the region’s historical tourist sites (Paga Crocodile Pond, Pikworo slave camp, smock market, Tenzu Shrine of Tongo Hills) and being interviewed by some of the regions media houses, the team headed to the plush Akayet Hotel for the exercise.

The audition was impressively attended by ladies in the region and they delivered their very best, making it extremely difficult for the judges – Inna Mariam Patty, Mr Humphrey (General Manager of Akayet Hotel) and Miss Ghana Ambassador, Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi – to settle on the top six.

However, after an exciting yet grueling session, only six were selected for the final leg of audition in Accra. They were Felicia Mahama, Rahinatu Issifu, Hamida Yakubu, Zita Naab, Millicent Yeboah and Emmanuela Mbangiba.

Miss Ghana 2017 is powered by Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and 'Ghana 60 Years On' Planning Committee, with support from National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, Glam's Make Up, ABC Hair Relaxer, NPA and IPMC. It is also supported by the Ghana Police Service, GOIL, Akosombo Textile Limited, Ritel Ghana, DDP, Primus Water and Pippa's Health Centre.

 
 

