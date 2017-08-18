TOP STORIES
DJ JaySmoke Presents The Introduction 2017 Ft Edem, Berean, The Township, Lil Krah, Bodiless, Kobby Salm, Atakora
DJ JaySmoke in collaboration with RepJesus Entertainment present The Introduction 2017. Dubbed the cypher of the year, the Introduction seek to present to the community young, fresh and gifted urban gospel Ministers who are making impact.
Selected purely by DJ JaySmoke, this year's cypher features some of the best rappers in the industry. On the bill we have Edem Evangelist, Berean, Bodiless, Lil Krah, Joe Kay, The Township, Kobby Salm and Atakora.
The Introduction was produced by one of Ghana's finest Ministers and producer, Christ Image. Mixed and mastered by Vacs.
This is just the beginning, watchout for the main event.
In the meantime, you can listen, download, comment below. Also check out the video if you want to see the faces behind the bars.
About JaySmoke
JaySmoke is Africa’s fast rising urban gospel DJ and currently Ghana’s Best Gospel DJ. He has released several urban gospel compilations including his most recent project ‘Top 25 Urban Gospel Jams 2016: Ghana’ (http://repjesus.com/scoops/albums/2777/JaySmoke+-+Top+25+Urban+Gospel+Jams+2016.html).
Apart from his compilation, JaySmoke has also released several singles featuring many urban gospel Ministers. Hailing from Ghana, he has been at the forefront of urban gospel propagation for more than a decade and has played a key role in the rise of countless young vibrant urban gospel artists in Ghana. He is the CEO/Founder of repjesus.com and RepJesus Entertainment.
Audio Link
http://repjesus.com/scoops/singles/3144/DJ+JaySmoke+present+The+Introduction+2017+.html
Video Link
http://repjesus.com/scoops/video/3145/DJ+JaySmoke+present+The+Introduction+2017+-+Video.html
