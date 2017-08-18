TOP STORIES
HAHAHA!! THAT IS IF THE SAID PERSON IS CAPABLE OF LEARNING. WISDOM,KINDLY REVIEW YOUR QUOTE!By: P-KOW
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Gospel Music: 'Holy Is Our God' By Funke Akinokun
Single #1 - (Title): 'HOLY IS OUR GOD' is a worship song that reverences God and His awesome nature. The song produced by Bode Afolabi shall be released on Friday, 18th August, 2017.
Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, the multi-lingua worship leader so gifted in praising God in various tongues, languages and dialects who is currently signed to One Hallelujah Records, the official record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shall be releasing three (3) Brand New Singles ahead of her forthcoming Brand New Album, and USA Album Presentation on the 15th of September, 2017.
The multiple award winning Funke Akinokun with two previously successful albums under her belt will like to thank all her fans who have supported her ministry in one way or the other.
You can connect personally with Funke Akinokun on any of these platforms:
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/194163252
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onehallelujahrecords/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ohxclusive/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyc7LTP0ranPpiijT6tMwQ
IG: FunkeAkinokun
Twitter: FunkeAkinokun
Facebook: FunkeAkinokun
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Gospel News