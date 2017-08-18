modernghana logo

Gospel Music: 'Holy Is Our God' By Funke Akinokun

Mogaji Olatunde
33 minutes ago | Gospel News

Single #1 - (Title): 'HOLY IS OUR GOD' is a worship song that reverences God and His awesome nature. The song produced by Bode Afolabi shall be released on Friday, 18th August, 2017.

Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, the multi-lingua worship leader so gifted in praising God in various tongues, languages and dialects who is currently signed to One Hallelujah Records, the official record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shall be releasing three (3) Brand New Singles ahead of her forthcoming Brand New Album, and USA Album Presentation on the 15th of September, 2017.

The multiple award winning Funke Akinokun with two previously successful albums under her belt will like to thank all her fans who have supported her ministry in one way or the other.

