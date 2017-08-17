TOP STORIES
Boss Nation Music Set For The Big Event, Gala Fiesta
The management of renowned music and entertainment crew, Boss Nation Music is set to kick start their maiden edition of their Gala Fiesta later in September, this year.
This event, according to the CEO of Boss Nation, Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the industry as Lil Win will be a yearly event aimed at building strong unity among organizations and communities.
Invitations have however been extended to communities and organizations as the management will communicate to the general public the attendees of the event any time soon.
The event dubbed Boss Nation Gala Fiesta is taking place at the Opoku Ware SHS field with thousands of fans expected to witness the event.
