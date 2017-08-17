TOP STORIES
MTN Hitmaker Season 4 finalist and Hashtag Music frontman CJ Biggerman is set to release a new love song with a twist titled ‘Ewi’. The song is produced by upcoming producer SKRMN and mixed and mastered by Magnom Beats.
As the song title suggests, ‘Ewi’ translates to ‘Thief’ in English, the song has CJ Biggerman bring a new dimension to typical love songs as he narrates a story of a girl who has figuratively stolen his heart away.
CJ Biggerman has been consistently releasing quality music. CJ Biggerman has previously worked with Magnom on his song ‘Number One’, ‘Talk Your Mind’ feat Two Bars, ‘Time’ produced by Mynus and ‘Chukuemeka’ produced by JR and more since he competed in and made it to the finals of MTN Hitmaker Season 4.
The upcoming new single ‘Ewi’ promises to be yet another exciting input from CJ Biggerman and fingers remain crossed as the song is to be released sometime within the next two weeks.
https://www.audiomack.com/song/cjbiggerman/ewii
