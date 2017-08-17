modernghana logo

Wheel Chair Hiplife Artiste Ogidi Releases Visuals For Hit Single'one Chance'

12 minutes ago

The only hiplife artiste in wheel chair;Ogidi has unleashed the much anticipated visuals for his hit single track ‘One Chance’

‘One Chance’ features Fameye and produced by Mix Masta Garzy with the video directed by PlayMaker Films.

It’s actually a nice music video that has the potential of winning the Best Directed Music video award at this year’s 4Syte Music Videos Awards.

Known in real life as Ogidi Brown,In 2015, Ogidi was involved in a near fatal car accident in Italy which confined him to a wheel chair.

The 25-year-old hiplife artiste who is signed onto his own record label; OGB Music was born and raised in Asafo a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He began doing music at a tender age and became one half of his former group, a duo called ‘A-Boys’.

Ogidi is currently in Ghana to promote his music and touch lives through his zero excuse disability campaign.

Kindly watch ‘One Chance ” below!

