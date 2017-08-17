modernghana logo

Tom Cruise injury halts Mission: Impossible 6 filming

BBC
28 minutes ago | General News

The film studio behind the Mission: Impossible series has confirmed that production of its latest instalment has been halted after actor Tom Cruise broke his ankle during a stunt.

But Paramount Pictures insisted that Mission: Impossible 6 remained on schedule to open in July next year.

Cruise was hurt while filming a jump between two high-rise buildings in London at the weekend.

A video shows him crashing into a wall. He was later seen limping off the set.

Cruise, 55, is well known for doing his own stunts.

In a statement, Paramount said: “During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt.

“Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018.

“Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.”

