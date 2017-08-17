TOP STORIES
Dr Drilla To Perform At Chale Wote 2017
Fast rising rapper Dr Drilla has been billed to perform at this year's Chale wote festival.
Yes, the "Selfie Cypher" hitmaker will be performing for the 1st time at this year's festival.
Speaking to the Dr Drilla, he said, " Patrons of this years Chale wote festival should expect nothing but the best of lyrical content from me this weekend August 19 - 20th 2017"
Dr Drilla earlier this month released his first single of the year "Asem" which features Article wan. The tune is currently receiving massive airplay at various locations in the capital.
Chale Wote is an annual celebrated street Art Festival that brings alive the magic of art, music and dance on the High Street at James Town, Accra. The festival redefines African folktales through varieties of art, music concert and fashion.Upon experience this festival brings together people from all walks of life.
