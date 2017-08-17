TOP STORIES
Miss Commonwealth Ghana Princess Duncan Visits Swedru And Cape Coast Chiefs Ahead Of The Fetu And Akwambo Festivals
Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2017, Princess Duncan has called on the chiefs and people of Swedru and Cape Coast respectively ahead of the Akwambo Festival and Fetu Afahye.
Ms Duncan explained that she visited the Chiefs as a daughter of the land and to seek their blessings she represents Ghana later this year at the Miss Commonwealth 2017 in the UK.I decided to pass by to wish Osabarima, chiefs, and people of Oguaa season’s greetings and support to make the celebrations a success”.
”I decided to visit Osabarima Kwesi Atta (Omanhene of Cape Coast), Nana Botwe (Omanhene of Swedru), and people of Oguaa and Swedru season’s greetings and support to make the celebrations a success”.
