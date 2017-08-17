modernghana logo

Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Music: Fearless In Christ – Achenyo (Prod. By @iamsampro) @achenyo_atebije

GZ Enter10ment
1 hour ago | Gospel News

Achenyo drops a hot praise single titled Fearless in Christ Produced by Sampro. A song of reassurance and declaration by the songstress, which restates her position in Christ and the authority she possesses as a christian.

Atebije, Achenyo Dorcas is a gospel artist and song writer. An also Hails from Kogi state and married to Mr. Godwin Atebije and blessed with four lovely children.

In addition, she Started singing since her secondary school days in 1993 in then Evangelical Church of West Africa ECWA church Makurdi, Benue state. In conclusion, Dorcas was inspired by Panam Percy Paul, Don Moen, Ron Kenoly and Kirk Franklin.

Please Use This Link AS The Download Link:
http://www.rogbamultimedia.com/blog/2017/08/11/download-fearless-in-christ-by-achenyo

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Gospel News

