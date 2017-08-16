TOP STORIES
The expectations of the righteous can never be cut off.By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Daniel Craig is back as Bond: How did fans react?
Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as James Bond one more time.
“I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait,” he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.
Although some people on social media weren’t too thrilled about the news, a lot of fans are excited about the actor’s return.
One Twitter user is so happy about the announcement that it’s probably going to be all they’ll be talking about for a while:
Doing another James Bond and your gonna have to deal with me flailing about this for the next two weeks, at least.
James Evans wrote: “Daniel Craig is doing another James Bond and your [sic] gonna have to deal with me flailing about this for the next two weeks, at least.”
From one Craig to another, the actor has won singer Craig David’s approval too:
Ajay Chowdhury, editor of the James Bond International Fan Club magazine, told BBC 5 live: “He’s been the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful actor to play Bond.
“He’s made Bond such an iconic character, no-one thought Bond would still be this important and get this much attraction.”
While many fans are pleased to see Daniel Craig back as Bond, some people think it’s time to give another actor a go.
Prem Mohanty wrote on Twitter: “Seriously Daniel Craig is too old to play James Bond, 4 movies was quite enough.”
Idris Elba had been widely tipped in the past to take over, but that’s not going to happen – yet, at least.
A Twitter user named Hood Economist wrote: “Daniel Craig returning as Bond? Thoroughly enjoyed his Bond films but I was ready for @idriselba tbh!”
Craig as Bond – in numbers
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News