modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ras Kuuku, Others For ‘Accra Reggae Weekend Event’

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku

The organisers of a reggae musical event dubbed 'Accra Reggae Weekend' have announced that three dancehall and Afrobeat artistes have been invited to perform at the maiden edition of the three-day event slated to take place from Friday, September 1 to 3.

The venues for the event are the Champs Sports Bar, Paloma and Bermuda Bar.

The three-day event will witness performances from artistes such as Knii Lante, Ras Kuuku and Kojo Kombolo, who are expected to thrill reggae music fans with their various dancehall and Afrobeat songs.

Kwasi Nyarko Ofei, aka Root Eye, Director of the Reggae Department of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), mentioned that the Big Hills Band has also been invited to back all the three artistes billed for the event.

He mentioned that the reggae DJ of the year award winner, King Lagazzi of Lagazzi Sounds International, and reggae and dancehall heavyweight, Selekta Fatt, will also perform at the event.

The event is being organised to promote and revive reggae music in Ghana.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Give police helicopter to fight crime – Charismatic Bishops’ to Gov’t

1 hour ago

Capital Bank CEO’s 2014 memo on bank’s imminent collapse

4 hours ago

quot-img-1The grace of a historic moment that drives up development grow up turns up achieving the best of it's historic moment.

By: Boaz Akude quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38164.3860
Euro5.13535.1397
Pound Sterling5.63045.6382
Swiss Franc4.50464.5077
Canadian Dollar3.43503.4371
S/African Rand0.32880.3290
Australian Dollar3.42443.4320
body-container-line