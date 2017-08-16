TOP STORIES
Stunt Driver Dies On ‘Deadpool 2’ Set
A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of 'Deadpool 2', according to a statement from the Vancouver police.
The name of the victim has not been released as of Tuesday evening.
“A stunt driver has died on the set of 'Deadpool' during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD &@WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene,” the police department said in a Tweet.
WorkSafeBC, which oversees occupational safety in the province, and The Coroners Service of British Columbia are leading the investigation, police said.
“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time,” 20th Century Fox, the studio behind 'Deadpool 2' said in a statement.
'Deadpool 2' is the follow-up to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds that grossed over $363 million domestically.
Hours after the death, Reynolds released his own statement on social media, saying, “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool'. We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.”
He added, “My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”
