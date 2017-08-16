TOP STORIES
Chilling vs Grind: Vision DJ speaks on Burna Boy 'song theft'
Popular Ghanaian DJ and musician, Vision DJ has for the first time opened up about allegations that Nigerian musician Burna Boy had used his song without authorization.
Vision DJ, who is also the star DJ on Tonight starring Andrew Tandoh Adote called out Burna Boy last Sunday on the show.
“He [Burna Boy] is a thief,” Vision DJ told host Andrew Tandoh Adote.
The Nigerian Dancehall act a few days ago shared an artwork announcing his plans to premiere what he labeled as a re-up of Vision DJ’s Grind featuring 2Ligit’s A.I.
Vision DJ stated that his team was not contacted by Burna Boy before using the song and he is considering taking legal action against the Nigerian star.
Check out full interview below:
