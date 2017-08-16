modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Araba Sey Set To Roll Out “Sey Your Mind” Initiative To Create Awareness About Modeling

CypressGH Entertainment
1 hour ago | General News

Ghanaian model, Araba Sey is about to launch the “Sey Your Mind” initiative to allow for exchange of thoughts between models and the general public to create awareness about the modeling industry.

Araba has been speaking her mind through weekly articles on things that need to be done right for models to have stress-free environment to work.

One of such articles where she expressed her feelings on how agencies should stop seeing models as sex tools, sparked major debate on few media platforms across the country.

Her “Sey Your Mind” will ask stakeholders including - models, modelling agencies, photographers, bloggers/media etc. questions to gather their perceptions and concerns about the modeling industry in Ghana and outside.

Championing this course will afford young models in the country the chance to know what others think about the industry and whether it has a future or not. It will also provide room to bring on board problems that are confronting the industry and how to strategically place short and long term solutions in place to reduce the stress models are confronted with when chasing after their dreams.

This will enable models make good living from the profession and give upcoming ones the chance to have more knowledge about the industry before making the final decision to join.

You, me and us, must all come on board to make the “Sey Your Mind” initiative see the light of day.

Watch this space for more soon…

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Capital Bank CEO’s 2014 memo on bank’s imminent collapse

3 hours ago

No Free SHS For BECE Candidates Who Refuse School Placement

3 hours ago

quot-img-1If you don't stand for anything, you will fall for everything.

By: Joseph K. Mawutor quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38164.3860
Euro5.13535.1397
Pound Sterling5.63045.6382
Swiss Franc4.50464.5077
Canadian Dollar3.43503.4371
S/African Rand0.32880.3290
Australian Dollar3.42443.4320
body-container-line