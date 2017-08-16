modernghana logo

Ceal Rax - Mango Sweet (Prod. By Sweetvine)

Gidiland Nigeria
4 minutes ago | New Release

Sweet Music Records/Entertainment release the long anticipated single "Mango Sweet" from the supervision of Sweetvine.

Ceal Rax delivers the fresh Afrobeat tune which he also promises to release the official music video as soon as possible.

While we wait for the video, get the audio below.
Connect with Ceal Rax on all platforms @CealRax @IamSweetvine @SweetMusicNG.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/cxlle6i84x/Ceal_Rax_-_Mango_Sweet.mp3

