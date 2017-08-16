TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Ceal Rax - Mango Sweet (Prod. By Sweetvine)
Sweet Music Records/Entertainment release the long anticipated single "Mango Sweet" from the supervision of Sweetvine.
Ceal Rax delivers the fresh Afrobeat tune which he also promises to release the official music video as soon as possible.
While we wait for the video, get the audio below.
Connect with Ceal Rax on all platforms @CealRax @IamSweetvine @SweetMusicNG.
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/cxlle6i84x/Ceal_Rax_-_Mango_Sweet.mp3
