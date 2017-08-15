TOP STORIES
New Music: Good Life—Eboo
Afrobeats/Reggae/Dancehall artiste Eboo has released the first single off his upcoming comeback album. Titled 'Good Life', the song was produced by the Spintex-based Nigerian Producer Legacy Beats.
Good Life is one of many singles to be released by Eboo, who is famed for his 'Once Twice' hit of years ago.
The young musician is signed to Empire Records.
LINK:
https://www.audiomack.com/song/teameboogmailcom/good-life
