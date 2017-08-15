modernghana logo

New Music: Good Life—Eboo

Obed Boafo
2 hours ago | New Release

Afrobeats/Reggae/Dancehall artiste Eboo has released the first single off his upcoming comeback album. Titled 'Good Life', the song was produced by the Spintex-based Nigerian Producer Legacy Beats.

Good Life is one of many singles to be released by Eboo, who is famed for his 'Once Twice' hit of years ago.

The young musician is signed to Empire Records.
LINK:
https://www.audiomack.com/song/teameboogmailcom/good-life

