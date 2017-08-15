TOP STORIES
GraGra Records Unveiled
A newly-established entertainment company, GraGra Records, has been officially unveiled with the signing and announcement of five artistes on the record label.
The unveiling ceremony which was held at the Holiday Inn in Accra on Friday was attended by musician and CEO of Black Avenue Music, D-Black, dancehall artiste Jupitar and a host of others.
The CEO of GraGra Records, Simeon Chijokwu, known in the showbiz as Scolary, disclosed that GraGra Records is an international label with branches in South Africa and Nigeria. Together with his team, they want to take African music to the next level with all the energy from the label's signees.
He explained that 'GraGra' means 'hustle or push', and asked Africa to watch for its artistes.
Among the five unveiled artistes are Emmanuel Oyindamola (Jamal), Micahel Tamuno (Mic Chapterz), Anyanwu Ikechukwu (CJ Fastlane), Ogunbusola Oladipo (9ytro) and Oluwayi Odeneye Christian (Shawn Cris), who are all Nigerian artistes based in Ghana.
D-Black encouraged the label not to give up in the face of predicaments, advising that “they should work hard and never see the job as a hobby, but rather a full time job”.
