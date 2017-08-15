TOP STORIES
Glittering From 2011 To 2017: This is Africa Fashion Week London
Africa Fashion Week has truly come to stay given the amount of designers and creative minds who participated in the two day event between Friday 11th of August and Saturday the 12th of August 2017 at the Freemasons Hall in London.
This fashion event is arguably referred to, by many in the African fashion industry as the leading light that brings together some of the creative minds that the continent of Africa has got to offer, in terms of fashion, arts, craft and businesses.
This year's event saw fashion designers such as Adesegun Goerge, Grey On Gray, De- Beauharnais Mabhunu, Purpose, Ibrahim Musa and Naadoley popping out of their creative shells on the Friday's edition of the event, to show their styles, models, moods, themes, tones and stance with respect to their own creative juices.
The likes of Regalia By Fal, Kola Kudus, Araewa, Godwin Green, Maufechi, Bijelly and Mon Ami For Moremi all made sure, they were not left out of the fashion equation by simply staking their claims to various African designs.
Saturday was the show that sought to climax this year's event in a remarkable way. lo and behold, it was there, happening in all its glory and glittery for all to witness and pay homage to Africa fashion, which has come of its own age.
Starting from 3pm thereabout, waxing their fashion knowledge, technique and expertise right onto the catwalk were fashion designers such as Nevice, Yemzi, Dahrio, I-Kollection, Talansi, Bibini Illicia, and Signature Secret.
Bringing some fashion trailblazers in its wake, the second show on Saturday heightened 'the fashion tempo' by luring onto the catwalk, the likes of Azinge Atelier, Luvita Creations, Becca Apparel, Tobhams Colors, Jutu, Abisola Akanni, Tribal Pieces and Tubu.
The last of the designers to grace the catwalk were Blingshiki, Soboye, Mary Martin, Neo Pele, Stisti Fred,Vatacase, Stiches, Caesar Couture and Paledi Segapo.
Before her exhibition, speaking to Amina Plummer of Bibini collection, about how her Africa fashion business is going, she said: “At the moment we are making a collection of coats just to brighten up the summer/autumn market of the coats we have seen in the UK.”
Luvita of Luvita Creations has been in the industry for over eight years and her label's theme is about the modern Victoria woman, who is bound by her past but lives in the present.
As for her progress in the fashion industry, she said: “We are not at the top yet, but we thank God we are still growing because we are not where we started from”.
Drawing her inspirations from God, nature, the environment and its happenings, her advice to all potential fashion designers is that: “Whatever it is they want to do, they should stay on it, learn it, because this business is not less driven. When you know what you are doing, you would be seen any time, anywhere, any day.” She said.
Showcasing over 800 emerging designers and exhibitor from Africa, Europe and America to almost 70,000 visitors including industry professionals and the media, one can arguably say, this is the best platform to showcase the best that Africa has got, in terms of fashion and arts creativity.
