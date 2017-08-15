TOP STORIES
"Success is a journey, not a destination"
Officer Kwasi Fori cautions musicians, others in 'Watch Your Tongue'hit song
Sensational gospel musician ,Officer Kwasi Fori has released his debut song for 2017 titled ‘Watch your Tongue”
Speaking exclusively with razzonline.com,officer Kwasi Ofori said he intend using the song as a campaign tool to advice his fellow musicians and the world as a whole to be wary of what they say:
“The words of an individual can be a judgement for his imprisonment;words uttered always go beyond the reach of the speaker,what one will say will echo throughout eternity and we are what we say.”Watch your tongue” is a song meant to plead with the media ,leaders of the nation, all security personnel,citizens and most especially my fellow musicians to choose pleasant words when opportunity befalls them to speak”,He told razzonline.com
He emphasized again that,the use of the tongue is very critical because;
"The tongue has no bone but it can break a heart,the tongue can ruin a nation and set it up in flames,the tongue can corrupt the body and put oneself in shame,one can be blessed or cursed with the tongue…I believe as citizens we should all serve beyond our professional responsibilities.Show an attitude of patriosm in all aspects of life”,He opined
Officer Kwasi Ofori,a police officer at the legal and prosecution unit in Accra and noted with the hit song,”Hwehw3 No” and ‘Biakoye” featuring King Ayisoba, pleaded with his fellow musicians, movie producers, poeters, writers etc to help support his ‘Watch Your tongue’campaign.
Apart from being a police officer and a musician,Officer Kwasi-Fori who is also the CEO of Hype link Multimedia; then thanked the Police administration, the media,Kwame Sefa Kayi, KSM,Kaba,brother Asempa,Reagan Mends(Online News Surgeon)Dr.Who(Hot FM)Mr Isaac Oduro(Peace FM) Mr Kwame Tikese, Baba spirit, Rev Nyansa Boakwa,Mr Otu Kofi etc for supporting his “Watch Your Tongue” campaign.
Kindly listen to 'Watch Your Tongue below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/officer-kwasi-fori-watch-your-tongue
