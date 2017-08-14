modernghana logo

Facebook Live Nurse Back To Work

Daily Guide
9 minutes ago | General News
Trudy Ewurama Marcel
Trudy Ewurama Marcel, the junior nurse who was sacked from her job for doing Facebook Live while on duty, has been reinstated by her hospital.

Weeks ago, the management of Royal MMR Hospital sent Trudy and her colleague, whose name was only given as Ramatu, home for taking to Facebook Live while on duty.

Their six-minute Facebook Live video went viral after Adom FM had shared it on its Facebook wall, and that caused their predicament.

Trudy told Kofi TV that she has regretted her action and vowed not to repeat such an act, now that she has got her job back.

In a post on Facebook, Trudy indicated that she's learnt patience, perseverance and dedication. She went further to thank God for getting her job back.

“I learned patience, perseverance and dedication. Now I really know myself and my voice. It’s the voice of pain and victory. I’m so grateful, Lord,” she added.

It's, however, unclear if her friend has also been reinstated.

-omgvoice.com

