K-Bee features Kurl Songx In ‘Bokor’

David Cudjeo / XLive Africa
55 minutes ago | Audio Report

MTN Hitmaker 2016 winner Kurl Songx has been featured in another banger after his hit single ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ featuring Sarkodie.

This time, his exceptional talent was showcased on ‘Bokor’ by talented burgeoning hiplife artiste Gregory Afriyie, known in showbiz as K-bee.

According to Kurl Songx, he was given the nod to feature in the new song by Sarkodie who tipped the track to be a hit due to its content.

Kurl Songx is urging all and sundry to listen to ‘Bokor’ which is loaded with words of advice adding that he is on the verge of taking the industry by storm with more singles that will top charts in the coming months.

The song was produced by creative Sound Engineer Peter Anim well known as J-limit who also works as Production Manager at Atlantis Radio.

Audio Report

