Ayo Van Elmar Takes Las Vegas in New TV Series "The Black Tourist"

29 minutes ago | General News

“The Black Tourist (TBT) is a new web series that brings you the adventures and thrills of travel enthusiasts in the black community all over the world.

Join our first tourist, Ayo Elizabeth of Ayo Van Elmar in this season 1 premiere on her vacation trip to Las Vegas. It is her first time there and she definitely has got some experiences to share with the world.”

THE BLACK TOURIST is a global community of people that share a similar passion for exploring the natural and man-made beauties that exist all over the world. We are proud of the black community and we love to showcase our fun-filled experiences. There are amazing people and breath-taking places, monuments, buildings and destinations everywhere and we will not stop exploring all that the world has to offer.

So, are you adventurous? Are you curious? Do you love travelling? Do you love to share your travel experiences with the world? And do you identify with the black community? Then join us... you are The Black Tourist!

