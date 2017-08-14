TOP STORIES
Love is a disease whose cure has yet to be found.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Araba Sey Writes : The Growing Thirst Of Today's Youth In Wanting To Become Models
The alarming rate at which the interest,desperation and enthusiasm for modeling among today's youth is shocking.In today's world (21st Century) technology has taken over hence the use of social media by most people and especially over 50% of the youth.
The social media compulsion has caused a lot of the youth to become desperate and unhesitant to involve themselves in certain activities or professions to fit into the social media class.
It is worth mentioning that Modeling has become one of the major or topmost career that almost every young girl or guy wants to venture into.The precise words from the lips of most people nowadays is, "Every girl says she is a model".
We then ask ourselves; is it just about the fame,money,pride,attention,luxury life etc that comes with being a model or it's the passion,focus,determination,zeal and quest to inspire people that drives them into the modeling field.
The spring up of models without focus and a proper understanding of modeling in today's world has made models/professional models in general and the Modeling Industry seem like a joke and insignificant.The respect and acknowledgement of models and the Modeling Industry should I say has almost faded or faded away.
This state of despair among the youth to become models is quite appalling.In the sense that,most of these young girls do not mind sleeping with men who promise to give them exposure and make them top models.Is this not an obvious and hungry desire for fame?
The way some girls dress indecently and carry themselves about calling themselves models is also very distressing.There are some who call themselves models but take way unprofessional photos or don't know how to portray professionalism in their photos.
You come across their photos and get stunned to know they are actually models.Some just don't meet the physical requirements and other requirements to be models but their crazy thirst for modeling would make them take up any task or cross any bridge to be models.
All these have caused or created a negative perception about models in general and modeling as a career.It is disheartening to know that people no longer see modeling as a career or profession.
To be a model doesn't only mean having a pretty face and posing in front of a camera smiling.It takes more than what the eye meets or sees.There is more of passion,guts to play different roles,zeal,focus,composure and determination.
To make the choice of becoming a model make sure you possess these qualities and decide wisely.Let's all make the Modeling industry a better one.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News