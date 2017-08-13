TOP STORIES
New Music: Onye Omiko (The Compassionate One) By Godstime | Produced By Oluwa Drumma
Godstime E. Okorie who is popularly known as Minister Godstime releases yet another soul lifting song titled ONYE OMIKO.
“Onye Omiko” is an Igbo epithet which vividly announces God as “The Compassionate One”. The song expresses Worship and Praise to the One who is amazingly compassionate.
This song draws inspiration from Psalms 103:2-6,8, 11-14 and 111:2-4 NIV.
God is moved by His compassion to invite Jesus into our lives and needs. Like a river of love, God’s compassion flows to the lowest situation in our lives, our greatest needs, our greatest weaknesses and our greatest failures. Whatever we lay low before the Lord will receive His attention and response. God gives grace to the humble. His strength is made perfect in our weaknesses. His compassion never ends...it never fails. It is unfathomable, indestructible and dependable.
This song was produced and mixed by Oluwa Drumma.
DOWNLOAD "ONYE OMIKO" (THE COMPASSIONATE ONE)
Download link: http://bit.ly/OnyeOmikoByGodstime
LYRICS
"ONYE OMIKO" (THE COMPASSIONATE ONE) BY GODSTIME
Verse 1.
King of Endless ages
What a wonder you are
No one could express
How marvelous you are
Beautiful Creator
We hail you as king
Forever we'll adore you
Be thou glorified. 2x
Chorus:
Anyi na-ja gi mma O Jehovah (We adore you O Jehovah)
n'ihi n'ibu Chukwu (because You are God)
Onye Omiko (The Compassionate One)
Verse 2:
Glorious Redeemer
Bright and Morning Star
You're powerful beyond my imagination
Your Love and Mercy is more than
Mere words could explain
All Glory, Strength and Honour
Be yours oh my God. 2x
Repeat Chorus - 4x
Bridge:
Onye Omiko (The Compassionate One)
Onye Obioma (The Good-hearted One)
Anyi n'aja gi nma (We adore you)
Eh!! Onye Omiko
So as we worship God- the Compassionate- may His amazingly compassionate mercy and love saturate all spheres of our lives, Amen!
CONNECT WITH GODSTIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: Godstime E. Okorie
Instagram: @min_godstime
Twitter: @min_godstime
