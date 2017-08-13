TOP STORIES
"In the hunt for success, there is no recess"By: Mustapha Alhassan
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
New Music: Dwayne Cecil-Mind Dey (Prod.By Jeribeatz)
This is an official single from Dwayne Cecil tittled ''Mind Dey''.
This song discribes the ups and downs in his relationship.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
New Release