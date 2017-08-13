modernghana logo

New Music: Balafurah - Everyday (Prod. Morrison)

Victor Chidex
2 hours ago | New Release

Sensational vocalist Balafurah debuts with this Morrison produced wavy jam. This is a must download as Everyday should not be left out in your playlist, Download and share!!

Follow him on Instagram & Twitter @Balorufa

DOWNLOAD MP3: Balafurah - Everyday (Prod. Morrison)

DIRECT DL LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/257190

