modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Samini calls Becca ‘witch’ on live radio

CitiFMonline
33 minutes ago | General News

Dance hall artiste Samini went bonkers live on Takoradi-based Empire Radio recently.

On the show, a lady called in and said she had met Samini at the National Theatre last year, exchanged contacts, planned meeting up but later Samini blocked her phone number.

Befuddled by the statements, Samini asked who she was and whether he had proposed love to her.

When she responded in the affirmative, Samini called her “witch” only to have realised in the end that it was musician Becca he had been speaking to.

Apparently, this was a prank that the host, Feeling Daddy and Becca planned to pull on Samini.

Listen to the funny audio below:


By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

President urges doctors to accept postings to rural communities

17 hours ago

NDC is finished - Chairman Nana Boakye

17 hours ago

quot-img-1Your mind can only set you free if you personally first set yourself free from bad intentions.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line