M.anifest features South Africa’s Mi Casa on new single
Ghana's 'god MC,' M.anifest has feature Mi Casa, one of the biggest music groups in South Africa on his new single, 'Be My Woman.'
The song that talks about the singer's dream woman, was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.
Watch the video which was shot on location South Africa and directed by Makere Thekiso, in the link below:
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
