Nautyca For Gamashi Homowo Bash 2017

Daily Guide
52 minutes ago | General News
Afro-pop/highlife artiste Jeffery Gordor, known in the showbiz scene as Nautyca, will perform at this year's Gamashi Homowo Bash, which will take place this Saturday, August 12.

Nautyca, the organisers disclosed, will share the stage with an impressive select core of local artistes like Tinny, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nii Funny, Fancy Gadam, Trigmatic and a host of others.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Nautyca said, “I am ready for the show and will give my fans the very best of Nautyca. I have a lot of souvenirs such as T-shirts, key holders, caps for my fans. Copies of my latest single will also be made available to them.”

Billed to be held at the Bukom Square, the organisers are stopping at nothing to ensure that they deliver a successful concert.

“We are targeting all people who love to party and that the event will be a wonderful atmosphere for people to get together and make new friends,” the organisers added.

