‘Touching God’s Heart’ Concert Slated For August 13
This Sunday, August 13, the National Theatre in Accra will be the venue for this year's edition of a gospel musical event dubbed 'Touching God's Heart Concert'.
The concert which is being organised to celebrate Ghana's 60th anniversary is under the theme: 'A Deeper Touch, Give Us Relationship'.
The event is expected to bring together ministers of God and a large number of music fans across the nation's capital on one platform to worship and praise God. It will feature a number of gospel artistes, several church choirs, among others.
This year's event will feature celebrated pastor and gospel recording artiste, Denzel Agyeman Prempeh, as its headline artiste.
Other gospel icons billed to perform alongside are Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), Joe Beecham, Samuel Nelson, Gilbert Ossei Hyeamann and Yaw Sarpong & The Asomafo Band.
Denzel Agyeman Prempeh, as far as gospel music is concerned, according to the organisers, is one of the few gospel stars making a huge impact on the gospel music industry in Ghana with his soul-inspiring messages and stagecraft.
Tickets are on sale for GH¢20 and patrons who follow @denzelhbm on Instagram could also be surprised with some goodies.
Tickets can be delivered to buyers via the ticket agent or can be purchased at the gate.
