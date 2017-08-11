TOP STORIES
Knii Lante, Ras Kuuku And Kojo Kombolo To Set Accra Reggae Weekend In Motion
Roots Addiction, 4Syte TV and MUSIGA have sealed a deal with reggae, dancehall and afrobeats artistes, Knii Lante, Ras Kuuku and Kojo Kombolo to stage the very first Accra Reggae Weekend event slated for Friday 1st September to Sunday 3rd September in Accra.
The three-night, three-venue, weekend-long event that would be a monthly affair will be hosted by Roots and Soul, Dansoman on Friday, Champs Sports Bar and Grill in Paloma on Saturday and Bermuda Bar in Abelemkpe on Sunday.
According to Kwasi Nyarko Ofei aka Root Eye, Director Reggae Department of MUSIGA, who spoke to Ghanacreativearts.com , the line up has been inspired by the quest to put the best foot forward 'since massive energy would be needed to power the circuit that would establish reggae music as the new cool' he stated. Big Hills Band will back all three artistes throughout the mini tour of Accra.
To make the concerts wholesome reggae parties, two-time Reggae DJ of the year award winner, King Lagazzi of Lagazzi Sounds International and Hitz 103.9FM and reggae and dancehall heavyweight, Selekta Fatt will warm up the venues with their unparalleled 'selekshans', from foundations to contemporary before the Big Hills Band mount the stages to power up the artistes.
Music industry players have admitted that reggae has now been really packaged for the consumption of real ravers due to the plush venues at which the Accra Reggae Weekend concerts are being held.
